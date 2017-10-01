President Trump Tells Sec. of State Rex Tillerson To Stop Wasting His Time Negotiating With North Korea
President Trump is going after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again while telling his Secretary of State to stop wasting time negotiating with the rogue nation. Veuer's TC Newman has that story.
WCSH 2:15 PM. EDT October 01, 2017
