President Trump Suggests Senate Should be Looking Into 'Fake News Networks'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize
-
Disappearance baffles family
-
NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN
-
NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show
-
Botanical Garden battle
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Former Kennebunk teacher accused of sexually…Oct. 4, 2017, 4:32 p.m.
-
MISSING: 57-year-old Portland man last seen Sept. 9Oct. 4, 2017, 7:28 p.m.
-
Train partially derails after colliding with…Oct. 4, 2017, 8:15 p.m.