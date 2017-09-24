Pollution Spreads as Plastic Chunks Found Near North Pole

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NOW: LuLaRoe panel
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
5th Quarter Week 4: Part 3
-
A resort in Maine like no other
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
Orion Krause affidavit
-
Fairfield community talks about hoax
-
Rockland Trump sign issue
More Stories
-
Lewiston baby dies after mom accidentally hit her with carSep 23, 2017, 8:17 p.m.
-
CEO of New England Patriots responds to Pres.…Sep 24, 2017, 10:11 a.m.
-
President Trump says NFL players should be fired for…Sep 23, 2017, 10:06 a.m.