Police: Sex Offender Arrested Could Have Ties To Unsolved Murders Of Indiana Teen Hikers
Police have arrested a sex offender who police say could be tied to the unsolved murders of two teenage girls in Indiana that occurred back in February. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WCSH 8:50 AM. EDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories
-
Ayla Reynolds' paternal family breaks silence, says…Sep 28, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
Three people hurt in explosion at Rockland garageSep 29, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
Man survives being shot in the neckSep 29, 2017, 8:50 a.m.