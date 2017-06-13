Newly Elected Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte Sentenced for Assault
The special election for Montana's house seat was one of the most talked about races in the country and now, the winner will have to complete 40-hours of community service. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WCSH 1:56 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Officer-involved shooting at NH liquor storeJun 13, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
-
Watch: Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate panelJun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
Corrections officer accidentally shot by fellow CO…Jun 13, 2017, 12:25 p.m.