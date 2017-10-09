Melania Trump Settling into Being First Lady, Promoting Her Platform Solo
Now that President Trump has been in office for more than eight months, First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly grown more comfortable with her new title. Veuer's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.
WCSH 12:09 PM. EDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize
-
Disappearance baffles family
-
NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN
-
NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show
-
Botanical Garden battle
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
'He's our hero': Man who saved children trapped in…Oct. 9, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
Communities react to Indigenous People's DayOct. 8, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
Lewiston man dies after freak fireworks accidentOct. 9, 2017, 1:07 a.m.