LA's Palm Trees Are Disappearing and They Likely Won't be Replaced

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WCSH Breaking News
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
El Faro final report due Sunday
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Lyme mental illness
-
3 hurt in Rockland explosion
-
DiPietro Family: Ayla is still alive
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
More Stories
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
How to check on Vegas loved ones with Facebook…Oct. 2, 2017, 10:04 a.m.
-
2 off-duty officers killed, 2 on-duty officers…Oct. 2, 2017, 5:53 a.m.