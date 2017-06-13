Julian Assange Says We Should 'Support' Alleged NSA Leaker, Reality Winner
After Intelligence contractor Reality Leigh Winner was arrested and charged with sharing top secret National Security documents about Russia with the media, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange says she 'must be supported'. Josh King has the story (@abridget
WCSH 6:33 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
