Jeff Sessions Floats Idea of Giving Lie Detector Test to NSC Staff
In an attempt to weed out leakers, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently considering giving the National Security Council staff a lie detector test. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WCSH 2:32 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two motorcyclists killed
-
Rockport man accused of murdering four people
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
-
Portland PD investigation
-
Groton murder with possible Maine connection
-
Equifax hack affecting 500k Mainers
-
Massive data breach at Equifax
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Geek Out: What is storm surge?
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
DA: 22-year-old killed mother, grandparents, health workerSep 11, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
-
Answering your questions about recent Equifax breachSep 11, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
Police asking for help in finding homeless man's killerSep 10, 2017, 7:31 a.m.