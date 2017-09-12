How Will Ted Cruz Explain 'Liking' A Porn Video Tweet? Twitter Users Have a Field Day!
Senator Ted Cruz once tried to ban sex toys in Texas. Which is why many were very surprised to see that he apparently liked a porn video on Twitter. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WCSH 10:56 AM. EDT September 12, 2017
