Former Trump Adviser Reportedly Taps Children's College Fund to Pay Attorney Fees
It's been over a year since the FBI probe into the Trump campaign began, and now with special counsel Robert Mueller at the helm that investigation appears to be taking a toll on some of the president's former aides.
WCSH 3:42 PM. EDT September 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Fifth Quarter: Week 3, Part 1
-
Marine Killed gets warm welcome home
-
London subway fire a terrorist incident
-
Eigen Heald shares security tips following the Equifax data breach
-
207: Jackie Conn - Chinese Salad
-
Pvt Blanchette Homecoming
-
Fifth Quarter: Week 3, Part 2
-
Your Garden 9/16/17
-
6-year-old golf prodigy
More Stories
-
The Fifth Quarter: Week 3 HS football scores and highlightsSep 15, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
-
Equifax's top cybersecurity officers retire…Sep 15, 2017, 6:25 p.m.
-
Suspect arrested in London subway attackSep 15, 2017, 4:15 a.m.