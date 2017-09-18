Family of Former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, Sets Up Legal Defense Fund
After suffering the 'enormous expense of attorneys' fees', the family of former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, have set up a legal defense fund for him. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WCSH 12:04 PM. EDT September 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Continued Search for Diana Estey
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Dougie the cat who loves to be held gets adopted
-
Hurricane Irma took their homes and possibly their future
-
American women attacked with acid
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Marine Hero Benjamin Cross Funeral
-
WCSH Live Video
-
Fifth Quarter: Week 3, Part 1
More Stories
-
Gutner Blog - Jose Gets CloserSep 18, 2017, 7:50 a.m.
-
Maria grows to Category-3 major hurricaneSep 16, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
Tree cutting in Katahdin Monument has Zinke's supportSep 18, 2017, 11:16 a.m.