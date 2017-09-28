Congressman Al Green: 'Black People Shouldn't Go to White House Until Trump Apologizes for NFL Comments'
Democratic Texas Congressman Al Green is calling on black Americans to turn down White House invitations until President Donald Trump apologizes for calling an NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem a 'son of a ____.' Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WCSH 7:16 PM. EDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ayla Reynolds paternal family breaks silence
-
Neighbor reacts to judge's ruling on Ayla Reynolds
-
Car seats saved the children
-
Fire at Bath breakfast spot
-
Driver arrested in Westbrook hit and run
-
Week Four Play of the Week Poll
-
Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sun
-
Michael Bennett and vets have roadside chat
-
Now- Lularoe: success story
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Ayla Reynolds' paternal family breaks silence, says…Sep 28, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
Health professionals start integrative practice in…Sep 28, 2017, 5:52 p.m.
-
Job in jeopardy, HHS chief promises to repay charter costsSep 28, 2017, 4:34 p.m.