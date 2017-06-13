Comey Calls For The Recordings Of His Conversations With The President To Be Made Public
During former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to Congress, he called for the recordings of his conversations with President Trump to be made public. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WCSH 4:16 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Officer-involved shooting at NH liquor storeJun 13, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
Corrections officer cadet accidentally shot outside academyJun 13, 2017, 12:25 p.m.