Billionaire Mark Cuban Says If He Was Single, He Would Definitely Run For President
Rumors have been swirling ever since President Trump took office about who could challenge him in 2020. One of those names is Mark Cuban. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WCSH 12:56 PM. EDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize
-
Disappearance baffles family
-
NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN
-
NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show
-
Botanical Garden battle
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Sen. Susan Collins re-commits to Senate, she will…Oct 13, 2017, 8:29 a.m.
-
Trump de-certifies Iran nuclear deal, announces more…Oct 13, 2017, 5:51 a.m.
-
Skeletal remains found in Byron, may be that of man…Oct 13, 2017, 10:21 a.m.