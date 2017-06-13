American College Student Released By North Korea has Been in a Coma for Over a Year
A University of Virginia student held in North Korea has been released and medically evacuated out of the country. He has been in a coma for over a year according to his parents. Aaron Dickens reports.
WCSH 1:25 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Corrections officer accidentally shot by fellow CO…Jun 13, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Fallen Falmouth Navy SEAL buried today, flags at half-staffJun 13, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
-
George W. Bush gets his sweat on in Kennebunkport TuesdayJun 13, 2017, 12:21 p.m.