Actress Busy Philipps is Furious After Being Mistaken For Sarah Huckabee Sanders
After the head of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump Tweeted a picture of Philipps identifying her as Sarah Huckabee, she went to twitter to respond for more here is Zachary Devita
WCSH 4:57 PM. EDT September 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Marine Killed gets warm welcome home
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
London subway fire a terrorist incident
-
Montgomery no Gentry at the fair
-
Montpelier - Knox Museum
-
Mainer representing USA in triathlon
-
WWII Marine body returns home
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
6-year-old golf prodigy
More Stories
-
Islamic State claims London subway terror attack…Sep 15, 2017, 4:15 a.m.
-
Gutner Blog - All Eyes on JoseSep 15, 2017, 7:33 a.m.
-
North Korea fires missile over Japan in longest-ever flightSep 14, 2017, 6:20 p.m.