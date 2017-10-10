Thanksgiving Table Setting
This duo of thoughtful Thanksgiving table favors will keep your kids entertained before and after your holiday meal. The Native American headbands are sized to be worn and tie easily around your little guest's heads. Pilgrim hats hold crayons to draw pictures of people, places and things for which they are grateful in their blank journals.
WCSH 8:03 PM. EDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize
-
Disappearance baffles family
-
NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN
-
NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show
-
Botanical Garden battle
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Sen. Collins to announce Friday if she'll run for governorOct 10, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
-
Convicted murderer, Anthony Sanborn, fighting for…Oct 10, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
Woman killed, man hurt in Eliot fireOct 10, 2017, 6:41 a.m.