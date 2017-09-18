Women's soccer gets first win at St. Joseph's new sports complex

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Monday was a big day for sports at St. Jospeh's. The College cut the ribbon on a new $5 million lighted turf and track athletics complex. The facility includes an artificial turf-surfaced and lighted field, an eight-lane track, and on-site parking.

St. Joseph's women's soccer team was the first to christen the complex. The Monks shut out the USM Huskies 5-0.

© 2017 WCSH-TV