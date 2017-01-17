WCSH
What's it like to be named Tom Brady and live in Maine?

WCSH 4:48 PM. EST January 17, 2017

GARDINER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The name Tom Brady is pretty popular right now, especially in New England with the Patriots currently on their drive for five Super Bowl championships. 
 
According to a Facebook search, there are a few people that share that name with the team's star quarterback including Gardiner-native Tom Brady. 
 
NEWS CENTER's Johnny Mehler caught up with him at Gardiner High School where Brady used to play football. 
 
Confused yet?

