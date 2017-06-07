Wednesday's high school baseball, lacrosse playoff highlights/scores

(NEWS CENTER) -- What a beautiful day it was to catch some high school playoff action on Wednesday. Baseball and softball teams met in preliminary matchups while lacrosse teams were looking for a spot in the semifinals.

Here are scores from Wednesday's afternoon action:

BASEBALL:

- South Portland - 4, Bonny Eagle - 3

- Scarborough - 6, Windham - 4

- Deering - 3, Biddeford 2

SOFTBALL:

- Oxford Hills - 10, Brewer - 2

- Gorham - 8, Marshwood - 1

BOYS LACROSSE:

- South Portland - 18, Massabesic - 7

- Gardiner - 10, WInslow - 4

- Gorham - 17, Biddeford - 4

GIRLS LACROSSE:

- Yarmouth - 20, Winslow - 2

- Thornton Academy - 9, Bonny Eagle - 7

- Massabesic - 13, Scarborough - 3

- Gorham - 8, Biddeford - 7

- Cheverus - 18, Gardiner/Hall-Dale - 8

