Wednesday, June 14th Regional Final Schedule/Scores: Baseball, Softball & Lacrosse!

(NEWS CENTER) -- The regional finals wrap up Wednesday for high school baseball, softball and lacrosse as the final tickets will be punched to Super Saturday!

Here is Wednesday's slate:

BASEBALL:

Class A North (Augusta)

(7) Mt. Ararat

(4) Bangor 5:00 PM

Class A South (St. Joe's, Standish)

(2) Cheverus

(1) Falmouth 3:00 PM

Class C North (Mansfield Stadium, Bangor)

(9) Fort Kent

(3) Orono 6:30 PM

Class C South (St. Joe's, Standish)

(6) Monmouth Academy

(1) Lisbon 6:30 PM

SOFTBALL:

Class A North (Augusta)

(3) Oxford Hills

(1) Skowhegan 6:30 PM

Class A South (St. Joe's, Standish)

(2) Portland

(1) Scarborough 7:00 PM

Class C North (Brewer High School)

(2) Bucksport

(1) Mattanawcook 6:30 PM

Class C South (St. Joe's, Standish)

(2) Winthrop

(1) Madison 3:30 PM

BOYS LACROSSE:

Class A North (At higher seed)

(2) Lewiston

(1) Brunswick 6:00 PM

Class A South (At higher seed)

(2) Thornton Academy

(1) Scarborough

Class B North (At higher seed)

(6) Yarmouth

(1) Gardiner 6:00 PM

Class B South (At higher seed)

(2) Falmouth

(1) Cape Elizabeth 7:00 PM

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Class A North (At higher seed)

(2) Windham

(1) Messalonskee 5:30 PM

Class A South (At higher seed)

(2) Marshwood

(1) Massabesic 5:30 PM

Class B North (At higher seed)

(3) Oceanside

(1) Yarmouth 6:00 PM

Class B South (At higher seed)

(2) Falmouth

(1) Kennebunk 4:00 PM

