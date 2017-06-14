Wednesday, June 14th Regional Final Schedule/Scores: Baseball, Softball & Lacrosse!

(NEWS CENTER) -- The regional finals wrap up Wednesday for high school baseball, softball and lacrosse as the final tickets will be punched to Super Saturday!
Here is Wednesday's slate:
BASEBALL:
Class A North (Augusta)
(7) Mt. Ararat
(4) Bangor 5:00 PM
Class A South (St. Joe's, Standish)
(2) Cheverus
(1) Falmouth 3:00 PM
Class C North (Mansfield Stadium, Bangor)
(9) Fort Kent
(3) Orono 6:30 PM
Class C South (St. Joe's, Standish)
(6) Monmouth Academy
(1) Lisbon 6:30 PM
SOFTBALL:
Class A North (Augusta)
(3) Oxford Hills
(1) Skowhegan 6:30 PM
Class A South (St. Joe's, Standish)
(2) Portland
(1) Scarborough 7:00 PM
Class C North (Brewer High School)
(2) Bucksport
(1) Mattanawcook 6:30 PM
Class C South (St. Joe's, Standish)
(2) Winthrop
(1) Madison 3:30 PM
BOYS LACROSSE:
Class A North (At higher seed)
(2) Lewiston
(1) Brunswick 6:00 PM
Class A South (At higher seed)
(2) Thornton Academy
(1) Scarborough
Class B North (At higher seed)
(6) Yarmouth
(1) Gardiner 6:00 PM
Class B South (At higher seed)
(2) Falmouth
(1) Cape Elizabeth 7:00 PM
GIRLS LACROSSE:
Class A North (At higher seed)
(2) Windham
(1) Messalonskee 5:30 PM
Class A South (At higher seed)
(2) Marshwood
(1) Massabesic 5:30 PM
Class B North (At higher seed)
(3) Oceanside
(1) Yarmouth 6:00 PM
Class B South (At higher seed)
(2) Falmouth
(1) Kennebunk 4:00 PM
