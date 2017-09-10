VOTE NOW! Hometown Showdown Week Three

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's time to vote for our Hometown Showdown game, and this week, we've put the spotlight on some of the bigger schools in the state.
Which Class A matchup should be featured as this week’s Hometown Showdown?
Bonny Eagle vs. Portland
Thornton Academy vs. Scarborough
Lewiston vs. Windham
The voting is open and runs all day Monday. A winner will be announced on Tuesday.
To vote, Click on Pulse in our mobile app, or go to pulse.newscentermaine.com and let us know which should be this week's hometown showdown!
