VOTE NOW! Hometown Showdown Week Five

(NEWS CENTER) -- We're past the regular season halfway mark, so for this week's high school football Hometown Showdown, we're going back to Class B.
Which game should earn this week's honors?
Marshwood vs. Westbrook
Cony vs. Brewer
Gorham vs. Greely
Vote by opening our app and clicking pulse, or by going to pulse.newscentermaine.com. Voting ends at the end of the day on Monday, September 25.
