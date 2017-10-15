VOTE: Hometown Showdown Week 8

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's the last week of the high school football regular season, and we are bringing the Hometown Showdown back to Class A this week.

Which game would you like to see in the spotlight?

Edward Little vs. Lewiston

Scarborough vs. Bonny Eagle

Cheverus vs. Oxford Hills

Click on the PULSE tab in our app to vote, or go to pulse.newscentermaine.com and click on the game you would like to see featured. We will announce the winner on Tuesday, October 17.

© 2017 WCSH-TV