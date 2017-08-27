Vote for this week's Hometown Showdown!

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine's high school football season kicks off this Friday, and the Fifth Quarter will be back for its 25th season.

This year, we're putting the control in your hands by letting you pick a game that we will put in the spotlight. We're calling it our "Hometown Showdown."

Just go to pulse.newscentermaine.com at any time Monday, August 28 to vote for one of three games. We'll announce the winner on Tuesday and send a reporter to both schools for a special preview of the game. Then, tune into the fifth quarter on Friday to see the results, plus highlights from games all over the state.

This week's hometown showdown is a battle between Class B schools. Get your phones or computers ready and let us know which of these games you want to see in the spotlight:

Messalonskee vs. Brunswick

Greely vs. Kennebunk

Westbrook vs. Biddeford

