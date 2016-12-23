WCSH
Close

Vikings plane slides off taxiway at Appleton airport

WMAZ 10:02 PM. EST December 23, 2016

Jen Zettel , USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Snowy conditions caused a plane carrying the Minnesota Vikings to slide off the taxiway at Appleton International Airport Friday night.

The Minnesota Vikings tweeted from their official account around 7:15 p.m. confirming the team was on the plane.

 

Jen Zettel , USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories