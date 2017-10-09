Video intern to Red Claws coach, a career in fastforward

Before serving as head coach for the Maine Red Claws, Brandon Bailey filled several roles with the Celtics including a stint as assistant video coordinator as seen in this team picture from the 2014 season (Photo: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The new head coach of the Maine Red Claws has logged a lot of miles and a lot of videotape to arrive at this point in his career.

Brandon Bailey will be calling the plays when the Celtics' NBA G-League affiliate begins its new season on Nov. 3 with a game against the Delaware 87ers at the Portland Expo.

Scott Morrison coached the Red Claws for the last three seasons. He left to take an assistant coaching position with the Celtics. By replacing him, Bailey becomes the fifth head coach in Red Claws franchise history.

Bailey has worked his way up the Celtics system for six years. He joined the organization as a video intern under Doc Rivers. He spent the last two seasons working for Brad Stevens as head video coordinator and a scout.

Bailey comes to the Red Claws having never before served as head coach. But the other skills on his resume won praise from Brad Stevens.

“He’s a great coach who has prepared well for this opportunity." Stevens said. "He is as hard of a worker as I’ve ever been around, and it shows in the way he teaches the game."

Bailey is also new to Maine. He is a native of Chicago where he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at DePaul University.

"I have heard nothing but great things about the city of Portland and its community," Bailey said. "I can’t wait to get to work.”

© 2017 WCSH-TV