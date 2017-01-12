Close Varsity Club: Jaeden Folster / PVHS Lee Goldberg, WCSH 5:54 PM. EST January 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER)-- This week on the Varsity Club, we head to Penobscot Valley High School in Howland to meet up with senior scholar/athlete Jaeden Folster. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Police say missing teenager may be in danger Amtrak Train hits Car in Old Orchard Beach NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Putting the brakes on sex trafficking Parents livid after school mold clean-up Police departments warn of new Netflix scam Patriots focused on Texas-sized task at hand Lawmakers want more time to hash out law Grant Street warrant Train/Car Crash OOB More Stories 'The blood was from my parents': affidavit details… Jan 12, 2017, 2:20 p.m. Trump enters fray over Linda Bean boycott Jan 12, 2017, 1:26 p.m. Dogs rescued from burning car in Hannaford parking lot Jan 12, 2017, 12:59 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs