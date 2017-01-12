WCSH
Varsity Club: Jaeden Folster / PVHS

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 5:54 PM. EST January 12, 2017

(NEWS CENTER)-- This week on the Varsity Club, we head to Penobscot Valley High School in Howland to meet up with senior scholar/athlete Jaeden Folster. 

