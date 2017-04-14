Close Varsity Club: Alexis Roszahegyi/Camden Hills HS WCSH 1:25 PM. EDT April 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- In this week's Varsity Club, NEWS CENTER's Johnny Mehler travels to Camden Hills high school to catch up with senior student-athlete Alexis Roszahegyi. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: Maine dentist gets license back after complaints Recap: Sanborn released on bail All 24 riders rescued after roller coaster stalls What's the Mother of All Bombs? NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Official family statement on the death of Tom Johnston released Police investigating accidental Instagram live shooting A different kind of coyote NOW: Waterhouse field closes NEWS CENTER Video Forecast More Stories Man convicted in 1989 Portland murder out on bail Apr 13, 2017, 12:42 p.m. Watch the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi Apr 14, 2017, 12:22 p.m. Disturbing claims made against Maine dentist, and he… Apr 13, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs