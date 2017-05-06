Univ. of Maine football holds first scrimmage in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

The University of Maine football team held its first scrimmage in Portland on Saturday in hopes of growing the team's fanbase in the southern portion of the state.

The Black Bears held the Jeff Cole memorial scrimmage at Fitzpatrick Stadium for the first time. The last time Maine played a game there was in 2005, according to head coach Joe Harasymiak.

Offense squared off against defense in the intra-squad scrimmage.

Coach Harasymiak said he was impressed by a few plays, including a deep throw from senior quarterback Max Staver to Jaquan Blair, who corralled the pass after it bounced of the defender's head, and Blair took it to the endzone.

"The kids have had a great spring and to end with coming down here to Portland -- obviously hte fnas were great -- and we hope this sets the tone for November," said Coach Harasymiak.

The Black Bears will play Delaware at Fitzpatrick Stadium on November 4.

Harasymiak said the game was well-balanced with good plays from offense and many tackles for losses from the defense. He said he can take away some good information as his quarterbacks, senior Max Staver; reshirt junior Drew Belcher; and redshirt freshman Chris Ferguson, battle for a starting spot.

"We still have to go through the summer and August. It will be similar to last year when we name the starter after the second scrimmage. I think we need time to evaluate it further, also for the quarterbacks to get our top three wideouts back out there," said Harasymiak.

Wide receivers Micah Wright (ankle), Jaleel Reed (thumb) and Earnest Edwards (thumb) were out for the game with injuries.

Harasymiak said he hopes they can get more bleachers behind the goal posts at Fitzpatrick for the game against Delaware.

"To have us come down here and people can actually see the product now instead of jsut watching the highlights -- to see our kids, the speed, especially I saw a lot of high school coaches here which is great," said Harasymiak. "We're trying to do a better job with that -- recruiting -- just to grow the game in the state of Maine, hopefully we can keep that going."

After the game, the coaches handed the spring awards, as well as a surprise full scholarship to defensive tackle Charles Mitchell, a sophomore, who was previously on a partial scholarship.

