UMaine to host America East baseball championships in 2018

UMaine baseball loses regular season finale in 12th (Photo: WCSH)

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The America East Baseball Championships will return to Mahaney Diamond as the league's nine athletic directors voted the University of Maine as the host site for the 2018 Championship tournament.

"We are thrilled to be selected as the host site for the 2018 America East Baseball Championships," said University of Maine Director of Athletics, Karlton Creech. "It will be our privilege to welcome the conference and baseball programs to Mahaney Diamond for an exciting week of baseball. This is also a tremendous opportunity for the UMaine and Orono communities to gain exposure and showcase our wonderful facilities."



The America East Baseball Championships will return to the Black Bears' 4,400-seat, artificial turf facility for the first-time since 2004. The University of Maine also hosted America East postseason action in 2002 and 1996. The championship will feature six teams and be held May 23-26.



The decision was made during the conference's annual meeting which took place in Savannah, Ga. from May 31-June 3.



© 2017 WCSH-TV