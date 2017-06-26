UMaine softball player goes viral with her spiral

(NEWS CENTER) -- University of Maine softball player Alyssa Derrick saw her football skills go viral over the weekend.

She usually can be found playing third base for the Black Bears, but in the video that she tweeted to the New England Patriots she can be seen tossing a football what looks to be about 40-50 yards or more.

This arm strength should come as no surprise, Derrick is quite the division one athlete at UMaine. She led the America East in home runs this past season and was the America East Rookie of the Year in 2016.

The video was shared by ESPN and Bleacher Report as well as many other sports outlets on social media.

© 2017 WCSH-TV