UMaine men lose, women win against Hartford

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Blanca Millan poured in a career-high 23 points as the University of Maine women's basketball team (10-10, 3-2 America East) handed Hartford (12-5, 3-1 AE) its first league loss of the year with a 73-62 decision at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday afternoon. Maine has now won 24 of its last 25 home contests.

The UMaine men's basketball team started strong but struggled in the second half against Hartford. The Black Bears dropped the conference meeting with the Hawks 54-44 in Hartford.

The men's team will host rival University of New Hampshire on Thursday night while the women's team will battle UNH on the road.

