UMaine men and women begin conference play

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's that time of the season. The UMaine men's and women's basketball teams opened America East play against Stony Brook on Wednesday, the men on the road and the women at home at the Cross Arena in Bangor,

Black Bears sophomore guard Julie Brosseau put up nineteen points for her team, while Stony Brook's Shania Johnson also had a nineteen point night. But Maine held strong with help from a team high 20 points from Blanca Millan, winning 64-56.

As for the men, close, but no cigar -- they dropped their conference opener with Stony Brook 71-70.

© 2018 WCSH-TV