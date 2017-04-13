UMaine football returning to Portland for the first time since 2005

University of Maine Black Bear Football (NCAA FCS/Colonial Athletic Association) (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It has been 12 years since the University of Maine football played a game in the city of Portland. That streak is coming to an end very soon.

UMaine announced a partnership with Gorham Savings Bank on Thursday which will bring the Black Bears to Portland twice this year.

On Saturday, May 6th, the UMaine football team will play its annual Jeff Cole Memorial spring scrimmage at Fitzpatrick Stadium. The scrimmage will begin at 4:00 PM.

The Black Bears will return to Fitzpatrick Stadium for a regular season conference showdown with Delaware on Saturday, November 4th. That game was originally scheduled to be played in Orono.

The last time UMaine played a football game in Portland, the Black Bears beat the UAlbany Great Danes 31-7.

