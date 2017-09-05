Trevor Bates released from Patriots practice squad Tuesday

Former UMaine football player Trevor Bates confirms with NEWS CENTER he was released from the New England Patriots practice squad Tuesday.
In a text message, Bates said that while he's disappointed, he hopes to be picked up soon.
The release comes two days after reports surfaced that the 24-year-old was signed to the practice squad. He was cut by the team Saturday, according to the Press Herald.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs