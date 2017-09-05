WCSH
Trevor Bates released from Patriots practice squad Tuesday

Lee Goldberg , WCSH 4:42 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

Former UMaine football player Trevor Bates confirms with NEWS CENTER he was released from the New England Patriots practice squad Tuesday.

In a text message, Bates said that while he's disappointed, he hopes to be picked up soon.

The release comes two days after reports surfaced that the 24-year-old was signed to the practice squad. He was cut by the team Saturday, according to the Press Herald.

