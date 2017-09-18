WCSH
Traip Academy cancels remainder of varsity football schedule

Jessica Gagne, WCSH 9:30 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Traip Academy announced it will cancel the rest of its football schedule because of a lack of healthy players.

Traip Athletic Director Mike Roberge says the decision to withdraw was a difficult one, but necessary for the safety and well-being of the players.
 
Traip was 0-3 so far this season and was slated to face Camden Hills on Saturday. Instead, the team hopes to play in a few junior varsity games to finish out the fall.
 
Traip plays in Class E, which was created by the Maine Principal's Association to help schools with struggling football programs. Class E schools do not compete for a championship.
 

