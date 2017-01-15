Thornton Academy's Laverriere wins 46th Fitzpatrick trophy

Thornton Academy's Michael Laverriere was named the 46th annual Fitzpatrick Award winner.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Thornton Academy's Michael Laverriere was named the 46th annual Fitzpatrick Award winner.

The trophy is given to the best senior football player in the state. The Trojans' quarterback and safety finished the year with 1,384 yards on the ground and 20 touchdowns. He also passed for 813 yards and seven additional touchdowns. On defense, Laverriere contributed to 63 tackles and three interceptions.

"It's definitely an honor. I'm humbled. It's a pretty good experience. I'm so honored to be nominated with all of these other great players. The Fitzpatrick is such a proud award. It has a lot of history in the state of Maine. It definitely means something. I'm glad I'm bringing it back to Thornton Academy. It's been quite awhile, so it's an honor," said Laverriere.

The last Fitzpatrick winner from Thornton was Art Leveris, 25 years ago in 1991.

Laverriere is looking to attend the University of Maine, Assumption College, or Springfield College, where he will play football.

Portland's Dylan Bolduc and Brewer's Trey Wood were the other two finalists for the award.

Copyright 2016 WCSH