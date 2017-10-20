The Fifth Quarter: Week 8 HS football scores and highlights

Scores: 10/20
Mt. Ararat 40, Hampden Academy 0
Falmouth 38, Greely 0
Wells 54, Mtn. Valley 0
Oceanside 67, Belfast 26
Foxcroft Academy 40, Mattanawcook 0
John Bapst 45, Orono 9
Windham 48, Bangor 6
Winslow 32, MCI 29
Scarborough 35, Bonny Eagle 14
Gorham 42, Westbrook 19
MDI 44, Nokomis 22
Kennebunk 35, Biddeford 21
Thornton Academy 21, Sanford 7
Lawrence 41, Messalonskee 27
Massabesic 25, Deering 22
Brewer 34, Brunswick 26
Lewiston 41, Edward Little 16
Dirigo 18, Old Orchard Beach 6
Yarmouth 27, Freeport 21
Leavitt 35, Morse 16
Dexter/Piscataquis 41, Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA 28
Skowhegan 50, Mt. Blue 26
Bucksport 40, Stearns/Schenck 6
Gardiner 13, Cony 7
Hermon 39, Waterville 19
Marshwood 54, Noble 7
Oxford Hills/Buckfield 13, Cheverus 7
Cape Elizabeth 29, York 3
Madison/Carrabec 44, Spruce Mtn. 8
