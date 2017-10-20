WCSH
The Fifth Quarter: Week 8 HS football scores and highlights

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 10:15 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

Scores: 10/20

Mt. Ararat 40, Hampden Academy 0

Falmouth 38, Greely 0

Wells 54, Mtn. Valley 0

Oceanside 67, Belfast 26

Foxcroft Academy 40, Mattanawcook 0

John Bapst 45, Orono 9

Windham 48, Bangor 6

Winslow 32, MCI 29

Scarborough 35, Bonny Eagle 14

Gorham 42, Westbrook 19

MDI 44, Nokomis 22 

Kennebunk 35, Biddeford 21

Thornton Academy 21, Sanford 7 

Lawrence 41, Messalonskee 27

Massabesic 25, Deering 22

Brewer 34, Brunswick 26

Lewiston 41, Edward Little 16 

Dirigo 18, Old Orchard Beach 6

Yarmouth 27, Freeport 21

Leavitt 35, Morse 16

Dexter/Piscataquis 41, Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA 28 

Skowhegan 50, Mt. Blue 26

Bucksport 40, Stearns/Schenck 6

Gardiner 13, Cony 7

Hermon 39, Waterville 19

Marshwood 54, Noble 7

Oxford Hills/Buckfield 13, Cheverus 7

Cape Elizabeth 29, York 3

Madison/Carrabec 44, Spruce Mtn. 8

