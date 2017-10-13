The Fifth Quarter: Week 7 HS football scores and highlights

Final Scores - 10/13
Falmouth 48, Gorham 6
Scarborough 49, Oxford Hills 0
Bonny Eagle 51, Deering 0
MDI 36, Leavitt 22
Cape Elizabeth 23, Fryeburg Academy 7
Westbrook 38, Mt. Ararat 0
Brewer 48, Hampden Academy 16
Biddeford 35, Noble 0
MCI 34, Foxcroft Academy 20
Brunswick 38, Mt. Blue 22
Edward Little 21, Windham 13
Cony 27, Messalonskee 17
Madison/Carrabec 12, Mtn. Valley 8
Yarmouth 13, Gray-New Gloucester 6
Wells 36, Lisbon/St. Dominic 6
Portland 17, Lewiston 14
Spruce Mtn. 33, Old Orchard Beach 32
Skowhegan 58, Lawrence 56
Morse 56, Lake Region 38
Hermon 44, Dexter/Piscataquis 13
Medomak Valley 32, John Bapst 26
Poland 38, Dirigo 14
Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA 36, Washington Academy 12
Ellsworth/Sumner 41, Orono 3
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs