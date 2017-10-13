WCSH
Close

The Fifth Quarter: Week 7 HS football scores and highlights

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 10:04 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

Final Scores - 10/13

Falmouth 48, Gorham 6

Scarborough 49, Oxford Hills 0

Bonny Eagle 51, Deering 0

MDI 36, Leavitt 22

Cape Elizabeth 23, Fryeburg Academy 7

Westbrook 38, Mt. Ararat 0

Brewer 48, Hampden Academy 16

Biddeford 35, Noble 0

MCI 34, Foxcroft Academy 20

Brunswick 38, Mt. Blue 22

Edward Little 21, Windham 13

Cony 27, Messalonskee 17

Madison/Carrabec 12, Mtn. Valley 8

Yarmouth 13, Gray-New Gloucester 6

Wells 36, Lisbon/St. Dominic 6

Portland 17, Lewiston 14

Spruce Mtn. 33, Old Orchard Beach 32 

Skowhegan 58, Lawrence 56

Morse 56, Lake Region 38 

Hermon 44, Dexter/Piscataquis 13

Medomak Valley 32, John Bapst 26

Poland 38, Dirigo 14

Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA 36, Washington Academy 12 

Ellsworth/Sumner 41, Orono 3

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories