The Fifth Quarter: Semifinals HS football scores and highlights

CLASS A
South
#1 Scarborough 53 - #5 Sanford 15
North
#4 Windham 21 - #1 Edward Little 12
#6 Portland 27 - #2 Lewiston 13
CLASS B
South
#3 Falmouth 32 - #1 Kennebunk 20
#1 Marshwood 45 - #4 Greely 19
North
#1 Skowhegan 18 - #5 Brewer 13
#2 Lawrence 17 - #6 Brunswick 12
CLASS C
South
#2 Cape Elizabeth 14 - #3 Fryeburg 0
#4 Gardiner 7 - #1 Leavitt 6
North
#1 MDI 51 - #5 Oceanside 14
CLASS D
South
#1 Wells 39 - #4 Mountain Valley 6
#2 Madison/Carrabec 28 - #6 Winthrop/Monmouth 14
North
#1 Foxcroft 40 - #4 Dexter/Piscataquis 0
#2 Bucksport 49 - #3 Mattanawcook 6
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs