The Fifth Quarter: Semifinals HS football scores and highlights

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:59 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

CLASS A

South

#1 Scarborough 53 - #5 Sanford 15

North

#4 Windham 21 - #1 Edward Little 12

#6 Portland 27 - #2 Lewiston 13

CLASS B

South

#3 Falmouth 32 - #1 Kennebunk 20

#1 Marshwood 45 - #4 Greely 19

North

#1 Skowhegan 18 - #5 Brewer 13

#2 Lawrence 17 - #6 Brunswick 12

CLASS C

South

#2 Cape Elizabeth 14 - #3 Fryeburg 0

#4 Gardiner 7 - #1 Leavitt 6

North

#1 MDI 51 - #5 Oceanside 14

CLASS D

South

#1 Wells 39 - #4 Mountain Valley 6

#2 Madison/Carrabec 28 - #6 Winthrop/Monmouth 14

North

#1 Foxcroft 40 - #4 Dexter/Piscataquis 0

#2 Bucksport 49 - #3 Mattanawcook 6

