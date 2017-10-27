The Fifth Quarter: Quarterfinals HS football scores and highlights

CLASS A
South
Bonny Eagle 61, Deering 20
Portland 21, Oxford Hills 6
North
Windham 12, Cheverus 6
CLASS B
South
Falmouth 48, Westbrook 8
Greely 7, Biddeford 0
Marshwood 47, Mt. Ararat 0
Kennebunk 35, Gorham 8
North
Brewer 29, Messalonskee 28
Brunswick 38, Cony 27
CLASS C
South
Gardiner 13, Morse 8
Cape Elizabeth 50, Lake Region 7
Leavitt 48, Yarmouth 7
North
Oceanside 40, Hermon 33
CLASS D
South
Madison 49, Dirigo 14
Wells 47, Oak Hill 6
Mountain Valley 26, Spruce Mountain 6
