The Fifth Quarter: Quarterfinals HS football scores and highlights

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:57 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

CLASS A

South

Bonny Eagle 61, Deering 20

Portland 21, Oxford Hills 6

North

Windham 12, Cheverus 6

CLASS B

South

Falmouth 48, Westbrook 8

Greely 7, Biddeford 0

Marshwood 47, Mt. Ararat 0

Kennebunk 35, Gorham 8

North

Brewer 29, Messalonskee 28

Brunswick 38, Cony 27

CLASS C

South

Gardiner 13, Morse 8

Cape Elizabeth 50, Lake Region 7

Leavitt 48, Yarmouth 7

North

Oceanside 40, Hermon 33

CLASS D

South

Madison 49, Dirigo 14

Wells 47, Oak Hill 6

Mountain Valley 26, Spruce Mountain 6

