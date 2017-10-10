Successful season for race car drvier from Maine

(NEWS CENTER) -- With seven wins under his belt, and one more ARCA series race left in Kansas before the season is over, Austin Theriault has all but wrapped up the championship.

Last week, he took a well deserved vacation, attending the Fryeburg Fair and visiting with family in his home state of Maine before heading back to the track.

"We don't have the championship won yet," says Theriault. "We have to go [to Kansas] and compete, and if we do that, all we have to do is start the race, and we are crowned the champions."

A major victory that he attributes to a great team, and more time behind the wheel. Austin has previously raced in NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series, but didn't have the chance to drive full time until he joined Ken Schrader Racing's ARCA team.

Theriault says ARCA is similar to NASCAR in scope. It has taken taken him to places like Daytona, Talladega and Kentucky to name a few.

"It was a blessing and huge opportunity to race full time, and race for a championship, and I hadn't done that in a while," says Theriault.

With the finish line in sight, Austin is living in the moment and enjoying the ride. He's not sure where he'll go from here, but is excited for what lies on the road ahead.

If you want to catch Theirault in action this year, you may be in luck. He is hoping to make his only Maine start of 2017 this Saturday, October 14 at Oxford Plains Speedway for the Pro All Star Series race, if all goes to plan.

