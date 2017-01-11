Strong second quarter lifts Maine women over UMass Lowell

LOWELL, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER) -- The University of Maine women's basketball team outscored UMass Lowell 27-6 in the second quarter to help power it past the River Hawks by a final of 65-44 on Wednesday evening. The win moves Maine to 2-1 in America East play and evens up its overall mark at 9-9.

Laia Sole led the Black Bears, recording her second 20+ point performance of the year after shooting 9-for-12 from the floor and finishing with 20 points and five rebounds. Julie Brosseau knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 12 points while Fanny Wadling added a career-high, also finishing with 12.

For the second-straight game, the Black Bears held a team under 45 points. Maine held the River Hawks to single-digit scoring efforts in the first (7) and second quarters (6), carrying a 39-13 lead into the break. Maine forced 25 UMass Lowell turnovers, outscoring the home team 22-7 in points off turnovers.

The Black Bears were strong on the glass on both ends, pulling down 15 offensive rebounds and turning them into a 14-2 advantage in second chance points.

Maine, leading by one with four minutes gone in the game, sprinted out with a 23-9 run over the next 10-minutes as back-to-back buckets from Wadling elevated the Black Bears' lead to 14.

After UMass Lowell cut the lead to 10, Maine responded by scoring the final 13 points of the quarter to take a 39-13 lead into the break.

Brosseau led the way over the first 20-minutes, going 4-for-5 from downtown for 12 points. Wadling and Sole each added eight in the opening half

UMass Lowell chipped 10-points off the Maine lead in the opening 7:30 of the third quarter, going on an 18-8 run to cut the advantage down to 47-31.

A 6-0 run by Maine midway through the final quarter, started by Anita Kelava and finished off with back-to-back buckets from Sole, lifted Maine's lead back to 22.

The Black Bears cruised through the remaining five minutes of the contest, sealing the deal with a 65-44 America East road victory.

Maine is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 14 when it travels to take on Stony Brook at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WCSH