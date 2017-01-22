Strong comeback leads Maine over UAlbany, 84-71

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Blanca Millan and Laia Sole combined for 47 points as the University of Maine women's basketball team (11-11, 4-3 America East) outscored visiting UAlbany (9-10, 3-3 AE) 52-28 in the second half to complete an 84-71 comeback win on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center.

Maine assists on 26 of its 31 field goals; its most assists since handing out 29 at North Dakota State on Nov. 22, 2015. The win, Maine's 18th-straight home conference victory, was fueled by an 18-for-30 shooting performance in the second half. Maine's 84 points was a season-high and its highest output since pouring in 87 a year ago at New Hampshire.

Millan led the way for Maine as the freshman poured in a career-high 26 points, 16 of which coming in the second half. Millan finished 9-for-12 from the floor, 5-for-8 from 3-point range, and has now dropped 20+ in two of her last three outings. Sole came off the bench to match her career-high scoring output (21) to go along with six rebounds and a new career-high six assists.

Sigi Koizar had one of her most solid games of the season, tallying 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Tanesha Sutton rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11 points to go along with five assists.

The Great Danes led for the majority of the first quarter as a layup from Imani Tate, who finished with a game-high 32, gave the visitors a five points edge halfway through the quarter. Maine fought back to tie the game but a 5-0 run to end the opening 10-minutes gave UAlbany a 21-16 lead after one.

Fanny Wadling's layup with 6:58 to go in the half cut the lead to a pair. The Great Danes answered, reeling off a 10-2 run take its largest lead of the game, 37-25, late in the second quarter.

UAlbany's lead would be 11 at the break.

Maine came out of the break on hot on the offensive end, beginning the third quarter with a 17-4 run capped on back-to-back 3-pointers from Millan and Koizar. The triple by Koizar gave the Black Bears a 49-47 edge at the 4:43 mark of the third.

UAlbany kept the came close as a free throw from Tate provided the game's fifth tie. Julie Brosseau's 3-pointer to end the third quarter scoring gave Maine a 58-57 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

With Maine leading by a pair in the early stages of the final quarter, Millan caught fire. A trio of 3-pointers from the freshman lifted Maine's lead to 11 with 5:26 to play. The triples came as part of a 16-2 Maine run to give the Black Bears their largest lead of the game, 77-61, with just 3:55 to play.

Maine cruised through the remainder of the game, moving to 3-0 at home in league play with the 84-71 victory.

The Black Bears return to action on Saturday, Jan. 28 when they travel to take on Binghamton at 2 p.m.

