Sportswriter fired from Denver Post after 'nothing...personal' tweet

Kyle Walton , WCSH 2:11 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- A sports reporter for the Denver Post, Terry Frei, has been fired after voicing discomfort in response to Takuma Sato's 2017 win in the Indianapolis 500.

According to multiple sources, including NBC Sports, Frei Tweeted the following remark: "Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend,"

After an immediate online backlash, Frei deleted the controversial angle and tweeted:

