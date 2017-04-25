Spoon: Who wouldn't want Adrian Peterson?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Battle over taxes at the State House
-
This week Bill Green discusses the turkey reintroduction program.
-
Parenthood times four
-
NOW: Retiring in Lewiston
-
Bill would allow the placement of GPS type tracking devices on lobster boats.
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Deal Guy: Double Your Food Freshness
More Stories
-
2 alarm fire at Lewiston apartment buildingApr 25, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
-
Gymnastics coach from Kennebunk charged with sexual…Apr 24, 2017, 1:10 p.m.
-
Sheriff's looking for driver of truckApr 25, 2017, 7:55 a.m.