Special Olympics helps on and off the field

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - On Wednesday the annual Special Olympics Central Maine Soccer Tournament was held at Husson University.

Teams and competitors came from all over the state. Charles Tozier was one of the participants and has been a part of the organization for nine years. The Bangor native has been a beneficiary of Special Olympics in all aspects of his life.

"Help with appointments, doctors, hospitals, I am loving the whole thing," said Tozier. "I am very lucky that I am with special Olympics."

Tozier is involved with multiple Special Olympics sports that go year round. He has been a part of state wide tournaments and national competitions, which includes a trip to Nationals with his basketball team in 2014.

Since Tozier lost both of his parents, Special Olympics has provided him with teammates and coaches that have turned into friends and mentors.

"He likes the interaction he gets," said Tozier's sister Evelyn Morrison. "Because he knows people from all over the place. All over Maine. He likes the competition too."

As a former school crossing guard and life long Mainer, community is very important to Tozier. The Special Olympics organization goes beyond competition.

"We are all in Special Olympics together," said Tozier. "It is a competitive sport but when I hear the win or lose arguments, it just is we are here to have fun and enjoy ourselves."

