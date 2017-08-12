South Portland plays for chance to go to Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Connecticut (NEWS CENTER) -- The all stars of the South Portland American Little League team are just one win away from a very special trip.

South Portland faces Fairfield, Connecticut American all stars at 1 pm Saturday, in the winner take all game that will send one team to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.

If South Portland can pull off the win, it will be just the fourth time a Maine team heads t the championship tournament. The other teams that went were the 1951 Portland Suburban Little League, the 1971 Augusta East Little League and the 2005 Westbrook All Stars.

